Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2,119.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 307,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 293,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $159.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $160.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

