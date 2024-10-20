Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 9,849 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 865.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 882.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,098,519,000 after buying an additional 66,151,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after buying an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average is $112.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

