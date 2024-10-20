Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

