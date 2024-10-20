Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cerus were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 938.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 195,112 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cerus by 658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 229,074 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cerus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Cerus stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $314.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.18. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,017.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $61,879.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $54,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,017.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

