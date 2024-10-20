Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) versus Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Critical Review

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and Centuri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Utilities 0 2 1 0 2.33 Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus price target of $121.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Centuri has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.72%. Given Centuri’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centuri is more favorable than Chesapeake Utilities.

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities and Centuri”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Utilities $80.34 billion 0.03 $87.21 million $4.76 25.67 Centuri $2.64 billion 0.63 -$186.18 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Utilities 13.61% 9.51% 3.63% Centuri N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chesapeake Utilities beats Centuri on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; provision of compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas transportation and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the United States; and sustainable energy investments. This segment is also involved in the provision of other unregulated services, such as energy-related merchandise sale and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and plumbing and electrical services. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

