Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after buying an additional 187,934 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $22,053,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

CINF opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average is $124.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $141.83.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

