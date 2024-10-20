Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Lowered by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE CFG opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

