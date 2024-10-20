Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

