Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,704 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 316.6% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in DocuSign by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 865,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 521,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 139.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,399.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,662,872.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,554 shares of company stock valued at $23,129,150 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

