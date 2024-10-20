Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,579 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,579 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 53.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.