Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,844 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $206.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.28. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

