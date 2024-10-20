Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,501 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

