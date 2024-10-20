Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 70,532 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Newell Brands by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,313 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $9,992,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Newell Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.