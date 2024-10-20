Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gray Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 157,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 359.5% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $81.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $84.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

