Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCTU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 285,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 192,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,262,000.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $63.89 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

