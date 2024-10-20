Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

DIVB stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

