Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

IOCT opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

