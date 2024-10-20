Claro Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $4,188,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $110.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

