Claro Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 1.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 4.2% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.28 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

