Claro Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $146.82. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average is $116.89.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

