Claro Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 379.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,264,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,575,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

