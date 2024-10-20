Claro Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

