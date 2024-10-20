Claro Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

