Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 339,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $63.89 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

