Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 12,981 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 105.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.