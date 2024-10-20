Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 45,532 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 333.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,511,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

