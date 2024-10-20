Claro Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,871 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

