Claro Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $223.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.20. The firm has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

