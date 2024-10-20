Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Tenable by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,484,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,484,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.