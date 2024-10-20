Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,189,000 after purchasing an additional 451,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $116.19.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

