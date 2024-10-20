Claro Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,965,000 after purchasing an additional 148,431 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 512,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.21.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $378.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.57 and a 200 day moving average of $323.08. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $145.76 and a 52 week high of $389.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

