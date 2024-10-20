Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IUSV opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.