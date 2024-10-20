Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,888 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IUSV opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
