Claro Advisors LLC Sells 30,651 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,651 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:CALF opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

