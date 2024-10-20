Claro Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Polaris by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

