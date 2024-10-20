Claro Advisors LLC Sells 66,474 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,474 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $182.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average is $170.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

