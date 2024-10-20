Claro Advisors LLC Sells 758 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,054,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 244,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

VEU opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

