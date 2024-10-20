Claro Advisors LLC Takes $682,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crown by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 693,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 189,075 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Crown by 13.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Crown by 32.9% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.