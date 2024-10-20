Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,748,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 530.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 123.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 58,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.3% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

