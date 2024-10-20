Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 488.7% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 263.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $179.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.13. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.49.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

