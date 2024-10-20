Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $109.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

