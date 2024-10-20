Comparing CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) & FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF)

FDM Group (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FDM Group and CDW”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FDM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDW $20.94 billion 1.40 $1.10 billion $8.01 27.25

Analyst Recommendations

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than FDM Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FDM Group and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FDM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 0 3 4 0 2.57

CDW has a consensus price target of $255.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.81%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than FDM Group.

Profitability

This table compares FDM Group and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FDM Group N/A N/A N/A CDW 5.29% 62.22% 9.59%

Summary

CDW beats FDM Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. It also provides hardware products comprising notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, collaboration, data storage and servers, and others; and software products, such as cloud solutions, software assurance, application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. In addition, the company offers advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

