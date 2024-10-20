Comparing Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVV) and The Competition

Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Free Report) is one of 660 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nova Vision Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nova Vision Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Vision Acquisition N/A $150,000.00 1,850.01 Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors $562.01 million $44.25 million 75.00

Nova Vision Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nova Vision Acquisition. Nova Vision Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Vision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors 115 685 933 19 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nova Vision Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Nova Vision Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nova Vision Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Nova Vision Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova Vision Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Nova Vision Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Nova Vision Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Vision Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Vision Acquisition N/A -2.84% 0.50% Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors -11.59% -45.10% 0.85%

Summary

Nova Vision Acquisition rivals beat Nova Vision Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors. The company was formerly known as Lighthouse Acquisition. Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

