ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Susquehanna

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $147.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

