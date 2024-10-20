Contrasting Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) & Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Free Report) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hibernia REIT and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibernia REIT N/A N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease 36.78% 4.86% 2.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Hibernia REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibernia REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease $425.82 million 8.28 $155.48 million $0.96 19.49

This table compares Hibernia REIT and Broadstone Net Lease”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Hibernia REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hibernia REIT and Broadstone Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibernia REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadstone Net Lease 1 3 2 0 2.17

Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.46%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Hibernia REIT.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Hibernia REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties. The Corporation is the sole managing member of the OP. The membership units not owned by the Corporation are referred to as OP Units or non-controlling interests. As the Corporation conducts substantially all of its operations through the OP, it is structured as what is referred to as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT). The Corporation’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BNL.

