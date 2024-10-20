Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 72.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 57,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 90,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.88 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

