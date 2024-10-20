CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 102,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CorMedix by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $11.01 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.61.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

