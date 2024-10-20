Creative Planning Acquires 12,612 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $41,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $402.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,201.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

