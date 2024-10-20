Creative Planning Has $52.69 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creative Planning grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,167 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $29.22 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

