Creative Planning Has $66.49 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $66,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.06.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

