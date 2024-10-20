Critical Analysis: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) versus WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CarGurus and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 3 7 0 2.70 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $29.35, indicating a potential downside of 7.06%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than CarGurus.

This table compares CarGurus and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus -5.57% 11.06% 7.25% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and WISeKey International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $877.03 million 3.75 $31.10 million $0.28 112.79 WISeKey International $20.99 million 0.70 -$15.36 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats WISeKey International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

